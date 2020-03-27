COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic
Check the latest news about COVID-19

Police: Man found dead on Seattle street was shot in head

Posted 8:06 AM, March 27, 2020, by

SEATTLE — Police homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found Monday in North Seattle, according to police.

About 4:40 p.m. Monday, someone called 911 and reported that a man’s body was lying in the street Detective Mark Jamieson told The Seattle Times. Patrol officers responded and found the body, then notified homicide detectives and crime-scene investigators, he said.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as 25-year-old Ramadan Ahmed. Ahmed died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s tip line, 206-233-5000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.