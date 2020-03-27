Pokemon could be big clue to help ID counterfeit check-cashing couple

WANTED IN MUKILTEO —

Mukilteo Police are asking for your help to identify this couple who stole thousands of dollars from a victim’s account by cashing numerous counterfeit checks.

The man wore the same hat with the Pokeman Pikachu cartoon character for every scam.

“In early September, he negotiated seven counterfeit checks using a stolen identification, so there are two victims in this case. One of them is the business owner whose bank account was $3,500 lighter, because of this and the other victim is the gentleman whose ID that this guy used to negotiate the checks,” said Mukilteo Police Det. John Ernst. “They look like the kind of check blanks that you can pick up from any office supply store and print them on your computer, so obviously at some point, he wound up with the business owner’s bank account and routing number, but we’re not exactly sure how or when that happened.”

The victim whose ID was stolen lives in Florida and detectives do not know how the suspects got it, but they used it to to create fraudulent identification and checks that they cashed the seven times from Everett to Seattle.

"The female was dressed in two different ways. One day she was wearing a dress and some high heels. The next day, she was wearing some denim shorts and a tube top, but she was with him on three of the seven checks that he negotiated. I would like to catch these guys real bad because there are two victims in this case, so it would be nice to be able to give both victims some kind of idea that we're doing good work for them," said Det. Ernst.