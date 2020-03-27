Joshua Johnson: U.S. Marshals hunting wanted felon with big butterfly tattoo on his neck

WANTED BY U.S. MARSHALS IN SPOKANE —

Let’s help U.S. Marshals in Spokane cage a crook with a butterfly inked on his neck.

Marshals say convicted felon, Joshua Johnson, could be armed and in Western Washington now. He’s suspected in recent robberies in Bellingham and Island county.

He’s wanted for breaking federal probation on a fraud conviction.

He’s been busted in Spokane for auto theft and possession of stolen property.

He’s 35 years old, 5’9”, 150 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s always anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.