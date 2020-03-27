Army considers CenturyLink Field for field hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The US Army Corps of Engineers is looking at CenturyLink Field as a possible field hospital in Seattle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Department of Defense, about 300 soldiers are being deployed from the 627th Army Hospital from Fort Carson, Colorado.

Soldiers are working with local authorities in Washington state to conduct a survey of CenturyLink Field and a state fairground. An army general said a decision on the location is still pending.

"There's a lot of hotels, but there's an awful lot of fields, great big soccer stadiums," Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite told FOX News. "Right now, we're in Seattle's stadium to be able to take care where the Seahawks play. You take an existing hospital, like an existing FEMA hospital. You bring it into one of these existing structures."

The field hospital would allow local hospitals to focus on treating patients with COVID-19.

As of Thursday, Washington state had more than 3,200 confirmed cases, including 147 deaths.