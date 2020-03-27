$11,000 Crime Stoppers reward offered in deadly hit and run of mother who was leaving grocery store with her son

SEATTLE — Family and friends of 52-year-old Lori Tate are hoping an $11,000 Crime Stoppers cash reward will lead to the arrest of her killer.
She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to many.
Those who cared deeply about her have donated $10,000 to raise the Crime Stoppers cash reward up to $11,000.
Seattle Police are asking for your help to solve the heartbreaking hit and run homicide.
Lori and and her 12-year-old son were leaving Fred Meyer in the 900 block of NW 45th Street in Ballard on Thursday, March 19 at about noon when the driver of a beige/gold 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck hit Lori and sped off. Her son was not hurt, but Lori later died of her injuries.
The truck, which is believed to have been stolen from Georgetown in late February, was found in Burien yesterday. It had been torched.
Detectives want to speak with anyone who saw the Toyota Tacoma between Thursday and Sunday.
They believe there were two people in the truck when it hit the victim.
You can contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tipline at (206) 233-5000.
If you know who has been driving the truck, or have any information that can identify the driver or his passenger, you can submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free. You can also go to www.P3Tips.com to submit info, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You will never be asked to give your name.