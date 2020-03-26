Unemployment rate surges in Washington, especially in service industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The stress and uncertainty may not be obvious from afar, but navigating a whole new world in isolation for Shandra Sgobba is terrifying.

“I have never filed unemployment. Most of my friends are the same way we’ve always worked our butts off,” Sgobba said.

Sgobba has always been proud of the hustle working multiple jobs as a waitress for Manolin in Seattle and a caterer at McCaw Hall to name a few of her jobs.

“To talk to anyone right now in this industry is really scary,” Sgobba said.

Unemployment filings are up by more than 1,000% for people in the food services industry and those working in hospitality.

She says she and many of her friends have tried for days to file for benefits on the Employment Security Department’s website.

“It’s incredibly confusing and frustrating if you call your on hold for days,” Sgobba said.

At first a software glitch denied benefits to Sgobba and many others in error. ESD says they are contacting all of those people to alert them of the mistake.

As of Thursday, the department says there should not be any more glitches.

“Our software has caught up, what we are dealing with is a huge volume, what we recommend is that folks go to the website we have a lot of information that we are regularly updating,” Commissioner of Employment Security Department Suzi Levine said.

Q13 FOX have been contacted by people who say they are have tried repeatedly to apply but are being blocked with messages that say

In Sgobba’s case, she finally got an approval letter in the mail after initially being denied.

But she’s still concerned because she says others with the same approval have not received any money in more than two weeks.

In cases like that, It’s possible that there was a missed step.

After you are approved by ESD, you have to go back and file weekly claims to get your benefits.

Levine says after that step it should take 7 to 10 days to get your benefits.

“We are going to get through this together and to meet this unprecedented demand we are getting better over time,” Levine said.

Sgobba knows we will have better days but the question is when.

“Everyone is freaking out right now, everyone,” Sgobba said.