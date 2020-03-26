× Unemployment filings skyrocket in Washington state with some of the largest increases in food services and hospitality sectors

SEATTLE – The stress and uncertainty may not be obvious from afar but navigating a whole new world alone at home for Shandra Sgobba is hard.

“I have never filed unemployment most of my friends is the same way we’ve always worked our butts off,” Sgobba said.

Sgobba has always been proud of the hustle working multiple jobs as a waitress for Manolin and a caterer at McCaw Hall to name a few of her jobs.

“To talk to anyone right now in this industry is really scary,” Sgobba said.

Unemployment filings are up by more than 1000% for people in the food services industry and those working in hospitality.

She says she and many of her friends have tried for days to file for benefits on the Employment Security Department’s website.

“It’s incredibly confusing and frustrating if you call you’re on hold for days,” Sgobba said.

At first a software glitch denied benefits to Sgobba and many others in error. ESD says they are contacting all of those people to alert them of the mistake. The state’s computer system had not caught up with policy changes enacted because of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the department says there should be no more glitches on http://esd.wa.gov

“Our software has caught up, what we are dealing with is a huge volume, what we recommend is that folks go to the website we have a lot of information that we are regularly updating,” Commissioner of Employment Security Department Suzi Levine said.

Q13 FOX have been contacted by some people who say they have tried repeatedly to apply but are being blocked with messages that reads the site can’t verify the information they entered.

ESD says there are number of reasons why this is happening. One of the reasons could be that the personal information the applicant is providing is not matching the information given by their employer. Unfortunately those applicants need to call. But one hair salon employee who reached out to Q13 FOX says she’s called about 100 times over the last week but have not been able to talk to anyone.

In Sgobba’s case she finally got an approval letter in the mail after initially being denied for the Standby program. Standby is available for businesses that have temporarily shut down. Business owners are not eligible for Standby but their workers are.

For part time employees who work multiple jobs, you can apply once and list all the jobs you work. Once the state verifies the information with the employers you will get compensated on the reported income.

Despite the approval letter, Sgobba is still concerned because she says others with the same approval have not received any money in more than two weeks.

In cases like that It’s possible there was a missed step.

After you are approved by ESD you have to go back and file weekly claims to get your benefits.

You can do that here on this link https://esd.wa.gov/unemployment.

Levine says after that step it should take 7 to 10 days to get your benefits and usually it’s only about about 50% of your income.

Levine acknowledges that the process can be complex especially since many have never filed before.

“We are going to get through this together and to meet this unprecedented demand we are getting better over time,” Levine said.

Levine also says many people are trying to apply for unemployment benefits when they are not eligible. To qualify, you would have had to work 680 hours in 12 months at one or more places.

Sgobba knows we will have better days but the question is when.

“Everyone is freaking out right now, everyone,” Sgobba said.

Levine says one hope moving forward is that Congress any day now could expand benefits to people who normally would not qualify. For example, business owners, gig workers and those self employed are not eligible to apply for any unemployment benefits.