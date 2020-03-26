People shout, cheer, and make noise in support of health care workers

SEATTLE, WA – Thursday night, Seattle erupted in noise, across the city, in an effort to show support to health care workers on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

At 8 p.m., cheering, clapping, pots and pans, and even music could be heard through the city. Mark Siano organized the Make a Joyful Noise event.

“We really need to pay tribute to those who are risking their lives to keep us safe,” he said.

Siano is an artist. He was in Europe a few weeks ago working to produce his stage play. He says that is when the impacts of the coronavirus started shutting countries down.

He says on his last night before returning to Seattle, he was in Paris where he could hear the city erupt with noise. He says he wanted to bring the same thing here.

“It was just a wonderful way to be communal when you can’t see your neighbors” he said.

All week, Siano worked to organize and promote the event.

At 7:59 p.m. he sat outside of his apartment with his piano. When the digital clock struck 8, he and his neighbors began to make noise.

His goal as an artist, was to give health care workers the experience he feels on stage when a crowd applauds.

“We live off of applause and positive attention and putting on shows and gatherings We love that kind of thing and maybe we can give it back to those who aren’t used to getting it,” he said.

From Siano’s home in Queen Anne it was hard to tell how many people were involved other than his neighbors.

But video came into the station of different parts of the city, as well social media posts showed how large the city’s response was. Cheering could be heard throughout downtown Seattle in full force.

Siano says he hopes this effort of support continues.