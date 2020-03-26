Elton John to host ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ on FOX benefiting those impacted by COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- These entertainers are redefining the term “household name” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 29, Sir Elton John will host the “iHeart Living Room Concert for America.” Presented by and airing on FOX, the benefit event will feature remote performances from esteemed artists such as Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw.

The benefit will support the fight to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to celebrate the resilience and strength of the nation during the pandemic and will pay tribute to the professionals who are dutifully working to help those whose lives have been impacted by the virus.

Considering that social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines have been implemented in major metropolitan areas across the United States, it’s not possible to have all of the chart-topping artists assemble on one stage for a benefit performance. Instead, each artist will be performing from the safety of their own home, using their own equipment, filmed with their own cell phones.

Viewers will also be encouraged to donate during the special to one of two charities: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, two organizations who have been helping those in need during the pandemic.

The one-hour, commercial-free event airs Sunday, March 29 at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT on FOX and will be available to watch on all of FOX’s linear and digital platforms. Visit the iHeart Living Room Concert website to find out more.

