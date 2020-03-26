× A new angle on the COVID-19 outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak has changed lives around the globe within a matter of weeks, and as we struggle to keep pace with all the changes, it can be easy to forget that we’re living the events that will become world history.

An award-winning Pacific Northwest filmmaker and producer is taking note, and now offering parents a way to keep their kids busy – while building part of the historical record. It’s a project inspired by her own extended family.

“I came up with this idea after seeing my cousin post about now, how they’re stay-at-home parents, dividing up the duties of teaching their kids, ” Lisa Berglund says, “and I thought, I can do that! I can do a little photography class for kids.”

“On The Road For Good” Academy went live in late March. It offers lessons for kids seven and up, working with any kind of camera, and any skill level. Berglund says the project is all about empowering kids to show how they feel through the lens of a camera.

"It's kind of telling the story of what's happening historically here in our country, through the eyes of children," she explains. "It's also a way for parents to be able to have conversations (with) their kids about how they're feeling and what's going on in the house."

Board-certified art therapist Rosalie Frankel agrees.

"It's a great way to interact with your child and support their creativity," Frankel says. "And for kids to develop a voice to tell their own story."

The project is only a few days old, but Berglund says she has high hopes for the way it fits into the big picture.

"I'm hoping by some of these simple tips that we can tell a story about this time in history that only the kids sitting in their homes right now can tell."