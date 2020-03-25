WSU delays May commencement due to virus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State University President Kirk Schulz announced that the traditional May commencement ceremonies for students would be delayed until at least August on all of the school’s campuses.

Schulz did say that on May 9 there would be an online commencement for all campuses.

Washington State’s main campus is in Pullman, and it also has campuses in Vancouver and the Tri-Cities.

Here is the announcement from the school:

Traditional May commencement ceremonies will be postponed until at least August at all WSU campuses, President Kirk Schulz announced in an email sent to students today.

The decision was made after consulting students and campus leadership system-wide.

New graduates now will have two opportunities to participate in commencement exercises:

Each campus will reschedule an in-person commencement celebration on a date to be determined. WSU Pullman commencement exercises are now scheduled for August 8, and the other campuses will announce dates soon.

On May 9, the university will hold its first system‑wide commencement online. Schulz invites the community to email him directly with ideas about how to make the ceremony meaningful for graduates.

Students who complete the academic requirements for graduation will receive their degree shortly after the end of spring semester as regularly scheduled.

The current state restrictions prohibiting large gatherings—and the likelihood the restrictions will continue for some time—necessitated the postponement of the traditional May ceremonies. The new plans, Schulz said, reflect the desires of both students who prefer a graduation ceremony during the traditional May time period and those who wish to experience the pomp and circumstance of an in‑person event.

Additional details about the commencement ceremonies will be available in the coming weeks.