Police: Mason County deputy shoots, kills woman trying to run him over

SHELTON, Wash. -- A Mason County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a 32-year-old woman after police say she tried to run the deputy over with her vehicle.

Mason County Coroner Wes Stockwell identified the woman as Kathryn Hale, who lived in the Shelton area.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady told The Olympian that a deputy went to a house near Mason Lake about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to contact the woman, who was wanted on “multiple felony warrants.”

Brady says the deputy was walking up the driveway when Hale attempted to run him over and that's when he fired his gun. The woman died on the way to a local hospital.

Brady says the deputy sustained minor injuries.

Authorities are investigating.