Check the latest news about COVID-19

Bail set at $5 million for man accused of killing trooper while fleeing police

Posted 4:06 PM, March 25, 2020, by , Updated at 04:57PM, March 25, 2020
Data pix.

CHEHALIS, Wash. -- A judge set bail at $5 million for a man accused of hitting and killing a state trooper while fleeing law enforcement.

Trooper Justin Schaffer, 28, was attempting to deploy spike strips to bring the pursuit to a stop when the fleeing vehicle hit him on Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 5 in Chehalis, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Schaffer was taken to a Centralia hospital where he died.

The suspect has not yet been formally charged. He remains in custody in Lewis County.

Schaffer joined the State Patrol in late 2013. Information on a memorial service will be released at a later time.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.