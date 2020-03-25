Bail set at $5 million for man accused of killing trooper while fleeing police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEHALIS, Wash. -- A judge set bail at $5 million for a man accused of hitting and killing a state trooper while fleeing law enforcement.

Trooper Justin Schaffer, 28, was attempting to deploy spike strips to bring the pursuit to a stop when the fleeing vehicle hit him on Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 5 in Chehalis, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Schaffer was taken to a Centralia hospital where he died.

The suspect has not yet been formally charged. He remains in custody in Lewis County.

Schaffer joined the State Patrol in late 2013. Information on a memorial service will be released at a later time.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.