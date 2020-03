TUKWILA, Wash. — Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a major fire on a Tukwila bridge early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded about 5 a.m. to a fire at the 129th Bridge.

They haven’t said what caused it, but did release pictures of the bridge in flames.

129th Street will be closed between 50th Place S. and Beacon Coal Mine Road in Skyway until the damage is repaired.

It’s unclear how long the closures will last.