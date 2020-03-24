Check the latest news about COVID-19

Trooper struck by car on I-5, airlifted to hospital

Posted 4:38 PM, March 24, 2020, by , Updated at 05:17PM, March 24, 2020
CHEHALIS, Wash. -- A Washington State Patrol trooper was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in Chehalis.

WSP first tweeted about the crash just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Few details were immediately known. Troopers said that a driver hit a trooper. It wasn't clear if the trooper was in a patrol car at the time.

That trooper's condition was not known. WSP Chief John Batiste planned to release more details in a 6:00 p.m. news conference.

Southbound lanes of I-5 were blocked. Traffic was getting by using a frontage road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

