Trooper struck by car on I-5, airlifted to hospital

CHEHALIS, Wash. -- A Washington State Patrol trooper was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in Chehalis.
WSP first tweeted about the crash just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Few details were immediately known. Troopers said that a driver hit a trooper. It wasn't clear if the trooper was in a patrol car at the time.
That trooper's condition was not known. WSP Chief John Batiste planned to release more details in a 6:00 p.m. news conference.
Southbound lanes of I-5 were blocked. Traffic was getting by using a frontage road.
