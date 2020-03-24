Trooper struck by car on I-5, airlifted to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEHALIS, Wash. -- A Washington State Patrol trooper was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in Chehalis.

WSP first tweeted about the crash just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Few details were immediately known. Troopers said that a driver hit a trooper. It wasn't clear if the trooper was in a patrol car at the time.

That trooper's condition was not known. WSP Chief John Batiste planned to release more details in a 6:00 p.m. news conference.

Southbound lanes of I-5 were blocked. Traffic was getting by using a frontage road.

UPDATE: Due to an earlier collision on SB I-5/MP 79.0 near Chamber Way all SB lanes of I-5 are CLOSED! Travelers are being detoured at Exit 82 then onto Airport Rd, through Chehalis & back to SB I-5 at Exit 77/SR 6. If you don't have to travel please #StayHome -Expect delays! pic.twitter.com/k6fZfh9nUv — WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) March 24, 2020

