Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a first-grader in Gaithersburg, Md., used money he saved up to help those in need as a way to overcome fear with acts of love.

Cavanaugh Bell, 7, spent $600 of his own money, saved up from two birthdays and three Christmases, to purchase and package 65 “COVID-19 Carepacks” along with 31 hot meals from a local restaurant, Buca Di Beppo, to serve to senior citizens and help the local businesses impacted by being closed after Gov. Larry Hogan shut down restaurants Monday.

“What’s up guys! I’m at Target,” Cavanaugh said in a video for his supporters. “Thank you for your donations, and look at all the stuff we got.”