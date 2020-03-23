Washington governor issues 2-week ‘stay-at-home’ order amid coronavirus outbreak
Police search for inmates after escape from Yakima County Jail

Posted 9:37 PM, March 23, 2020, by , Updated at 09:38PM, March 23, 2020

YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a group of inmates who escaped from the Yakima County Jail Monday evening.

The escape happened at about 7:10 p.m. Yakima Police said on Facebook that eight inmates were unaccounted for.

The inmates were last seen wearing shirts with “YCDOC” on the back and black pants. They might be barefoot or wearing orange sandals, police said.

Officials are asking people in the Yakima area to report any suspicious activity to 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated 

 

