Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We want to introduce you to this adorable duo -- their names are Angel and Renee.

Both quarter horses, Angel is 29-years-old and Renee is 21-years-old.

They are pasture partners who love to roam and graze together and are looking for a forever home.

If you think they are for you, you can head to SAFE's website at safehorses.org to fill out an application to meet these two.