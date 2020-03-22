Check the latest news about COVID-19

The Divide: Congressional Coronavirus Response

Posted 7:59 AM, March 22, 2020

This week on “The Divide”:  U.S. Representative Suzan Delbene (D-Washington) discusses how Congress is working to get money in the hands of Americans who need it during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Plus: Blood supplies are heading toward a critical shortage. Q13’s Simone Del Rosario reports.

Also: We start “Small Business Sunday” – an effort to lift up local businesses trying to make it through the Coronavirus shutdown.

Commentary: Washington leaders had a plan to deal with the crisis – did you?

Watch the full episode here:

