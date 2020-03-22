State campgrounds closing through April 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

State-owned campgrounds across Washington state will be closed starting Monday and remain closed through April 30, the state announced Sunday.

No new campers will be allowed into Parks, WDFW, or DNR lands beginning Monday, March 23. Current campers will be phased out following instructions from land officials.

Day use areas and trails remain open, despite heavy crowds all weekend long.

Washington’s ocean beaches are also still open, but the state acknowledged the crowds along the coast and is asking the public to avoid those areas.

Outdoor exercise is allowed and encouraged while social distancing measures are in place, but residents are asked to avoid going out in groups, and to stay at least 6 feet away from other people.

Those guidelines have been ignored at parks around the state all weekend long.

Gov. Jay Inslee said Friday afternoon he had no plans to implement a "shelter in place" or lockdown order, but said he would do so if people continued to ignore social distancing guidelines.

State Parks

Campers who have State Parks reservations through April 30 will be notified and offered a full refund. State Parks will not take new camping reservations until June 1. Visitors can find the latest information about State Park operations here.

Department of Fish and Wildlife

Although camping is not allowed, WDFW wildlife areas and water access areas remain open for public use at this time. However, due to theft and increased usage of our restrooms, visitors should plan to bring their own hand sanitizer and toilet paper.