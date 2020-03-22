Small Business Sunday: Trophy Cupcakes gives customers a way to ‘pay it forward’ during outbreak

Seattle’s Trophy Cupcakes has found a way to not only keep business coming in, but keep goodwill going out during the Coronavirus outbreak. A new “pay it forward” option allows customers to send sweet treats to local non-profits.

“Small Business Sunday” is an effort to lift up local companies impacted by Coronavirus. Each Sunday on “The Divide,” Brandi Kruse highlights how businesses are getting creative to survive during mandated government closures. Do you know a company that should be featured? Email TheDivide@Q13FOX.COM, using the subject line “Small Business Sunday.”