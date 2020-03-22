Check the latest news about COVID-19

“Q It Up Sports” Trivia Challenge: Jess Fishlock of OL Reign vs. Will Bruin of Sounders FC

Posted 10:05 PM, March 22, 2020
Always Compete! That's the mantra of Pete Carroll, and we're embracing it on "Q It Up Sports."

Even though professional sports leagues have taken a break because of COVID-19, we're bringing local athletes onto the show to compete against one another in the best way we know how, given social distancing requirements... Trivia! Sports, pop culture, history, general knowledge... the question is... can these athletes pass the test?

On our first segment of our Trivia Challenge, midfielder Jess Fishlock of OL Reign takes on forward Will Bruin of Sounders FC. Segment above.

