President Trump approves ‘major disaster’ declaration for Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a disaster declaration for Washington and ordered federal assistance for the state, tribal and local response to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed dozens.

The disaster declaration will provide federal assistance for both emergency protective measures and crisis counseling, the White House said.

There have been at least 94 COVID-19 deaths in Washington state and nearly 1,800 confirmed cases.

Also, Gov. Jay Inslee named retired Navy Vice Admiral Raquel C. Bono as the director for the state’s COVID-19 Health System Response Management.