Check the latest news about COVID-19

President Trump approves ‘major disaster’ declaration for Washington state

Posted 2:09 PM, March 22, 2020, by
Data pix.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a disaster declaration for Washington and ordered federal assistance for the state, tribal and local response to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed dozens.

The disaster declaration will provide federal assistance for both emergency protective measures and crisis counseling, the White House said.

There have been at least 94 COVID-19 deaths in Washington state and nearly 1,800 confirmed cases.

Also, Gov. Jay Inslee named retired Navy Vice Admiral Raquel C. Bono as the director for the state’s COVID-19 Health System Response Management.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.