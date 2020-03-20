Local hospitals ask volunteers to sew masks, dentists urged to donate amid critical shortage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON -- As the nation faces a critical shortage of masks and other protective gear to fight the spread of coronavirus, two local health care providers are asking for volunteers to step up and do their part to help.

Providence Health in Renton is asking for volunteers with sewing machines to pick up pre-made kits that will produce 100 masks each. The goal of the 100 Million Mask Challenge is exactly what it sounds like: to get volunteers to sew a collective 100 million masks that health care and other front line workers can use to protect themselves as patient numbers surge.

Pick up a kit that will include all the materials you need to make 100 masks. The first pickup time and location for the mask kits is Monday in Renton:

Monday, March 23: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Providence St. Joseph Health

1801 Lind Ave. S.W.

Renton, WA 98057

In addition to Providence, the Northwest Kidney Centers, also in Renton, is asking volunteers to pick up their own supplies and follow these instructions to make a mask:

You can drop the masks off in Renton or arrange to have your sewn masks picked up.

Sewing enthusiasts aren't the only ones being asked to step up and help.

Since the state has asked dentists to limit their practices to essential procedures only, dentists and orthodontists are asked to donate at least one box of masks, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizers, or other PPEs.