Local hospitals ask volunteers to sew masks, dentists urged to donate amid critical shortage

RENTON -- As the nation faces a critical shortage of masks and other protective gear to fight the spread of coronavirus, two local health care providers are asking for volunteers to step up and do their part to help.
Providence Health in Renton is asking for volunteers with sewing machines to pick up pre-made kits that will produce 100 masks each. The goal of the 100 Million Mask Challenge is exactly what it sounds like: to get volunteers to sew a collective 100 million masks that health care and other front line workers can use to protect themselves as patient numbers surge.
Pick up a kit that will include all the materials you need to make 100 masks. The first pickup time and location for the mask kits is Monday in Renton:
Monday, March 23: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Providence St. Joseph Health
1801 Lind Ave. S.W.
Renton, WA 98057
In addition to Providence, the Northwest Kidney Centers, also in Renton, is asking volunteers to pick up their own supplies and follow these instructions to make a mask:
You can drop the masks off in Renton or arrange to have your sewn masks picked up.
Sewing enthusiasts aren't the only ones being asked to step up and help.
Since the state has asked dentists to limit their practices to essential procedures only, dentists and orthodontists are asked to donate at least one box of masks, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizers, or other PPEs.
Donation locations are set up at the following locations:
- Seattle Children’s Hospital: Curbside drop off 9am-3pm M-F at Seattle Children’s Guild Association Office 6901 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle WA 98115. #206-987-7000. Call prior to arrival and they will meet you curbside.
- Evergreen Health: Curbside drop off 8:30-4:30pm M-F at Physicians and Surgery Pavilion located at 12333 NE 130thLane. (Please do not drop off supplies at the hospital) Questions specific to Evergreen Healthshould be directed to foundation@evergreenhealthfoundation.com or call (425)899-1900.
- Swedish Pediatrics Issaquah: 6520 226th Pl SE, Ste 100, Issaquah, WA 98027 Phone: (425) 394-1680]
- Swedish Cherry Hill: Tanya, RN (206) 696-3861
- Allegro Pediatrics: 13030 121st Way NE Ste 100, Kirkland, WA. Contact is Dr. Ginsberg.
- Woodinville Pediatrics: 17000 14oth Ave E Suite 102, Woodinville WA. Contact is Linda (425) 483-5473