High School couple still makes memory, despite coronavirus cancelling big dance

OLYMPIA, WA - Friday two high school students did what they could to make their night memorable despite the coronavirus cancelling their big dance.

Two weeks ago, Capital High School Junior Nouwen Entrekin asked her boyfriend Jake Brandsma to the Tolo dance.

“It wasn’t as nerve racking, but I still kind of was scared to do it,” she said.

This would not just have been the first dance the young couple went to together, but Brandsma’s first dance at the school ever.

However, due to the coronavirus restrictions and closures, they say the dance was cancelled.

The couple still did what they could to make the night memorable.

Dressed up as if they were still going to the special dance, Entreken and Brandsma went to the Capitol to take pictures with their families.

A chance to still make a memory, despite what the state is facing during this pandemic.