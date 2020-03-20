Help ID bold beauty store bandits who stole from two businesses in same day, suspected of more heists

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Time to help King County Sheriff’s detectives identify a couple of bold beauty store thieves.

The guy in the Cleveland Indians hat and the gal detectives say had ‘jewels’ on her canine teeth came into the Ulta store in Covington last Friday, March 13th. “The female filled a bag full of all sorts of merchandise from the Ulta store, actually equaled about $1,500 worth of merchandise from the store. She then handed the bag off to the male that she was with and both of them walked out the door without making any attempt to pay for anything and we have a feeling that they’re responsible for some other shoplifts in the area, as well. It’s very possible. They’re just driving around and hitting location to location and we need the public’s help to figure out who they are. This is not a simple petty theft with just one item,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “We’re talking about a large quantity of items, a large quantity of merchandise from the store and we’re hoping to be able to identify who these two suspects are to get them behind bars, because again, this isn’t happening just at one location. We have a feeling it’s happening at multiple locations.” In fact, detectives say the same couple hit the Ulta store in Lakewood the very same day.

These are organized retail thieves that won’t stop unless you can help get them identified.

Detectives say the two suspects left the Covington store in a dark blue or black mid-2000’s Volvo S60.

Detectives say the guy is in his 30’s, 5’9”, with a medium build, a cross tattoo under his right eye and a lot of ink on his neck.

The woman’s believed to be in her 20’s or 30’s, 5’10”, with a stocky build and, again, ‘jewels’ on her canine teeth.

If you know their names, submit them to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).