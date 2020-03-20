‘Half of my face was all swollen up and two chipped teeth’ – Brutal bus stop beating victim speaks out to help get sinister suspects ID’d

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

The search is on for two suspects wanted in an extremely vicious attack on an innocent victim waiting for the bus.

Surveillance video from a bus stop in the 3700 block of Rainier Ave. S. on March 6th shows the victim looking at his phone. The first suspect eases up behind him before exploding into violence, blindsiding the victim, knocking him to the ground and then brutally beating him — all to steal his phone.

Seattle Police robbery detectives are asking for your help to identify him. He’s black, 5’11”, with a medium build, dark clothing and carrying a backpack.

And he wasn’t alone. There is a second suspect who was sitting on the bench who got up to stop anyone from coming over to help the victim.

Investigators say both of them need to be stopped now.

Police had blurred out the victim’s face in the surveillance video they gave me to protect his identity, but this week, he agreed to talk with me on-camera and share his story in hopes it helps lead to an arrest.

A horrifying photo shows how the victim, ‘Xander,’ looked one day after he was ambushed and beaten to a pulp. “Broken nose, this whole half of my face was all swollen up and two chipped teeth.”

He couldn’t work for a week and is lucky his injuries weren’t worse. “They x-ray’d me and gave me a cat scan and they say nothing was out of place, or anything.”

Xander was waiting for the bus in the Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle at about 8:30pm, when he was brutally beaten and robbed.

The video shows the first suspect say something to the second suspect and then walk over behind Xander. In a flash, the first suspect starts punching Xander, the two of them fall and then the beating continues as the suspect starts smashing Xander’s face into the pavement. “Dropped my phone, but he didn’t give up quite yet and kept wailing on me until I used the trash can over there as leverage to get away.” Even after he got Xander’s phone, the suspect continued to hit him and Xander says his attacker was silent throughout it all.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At one point, a passerby starts walking over, but the second suspect got up from the bench and stopped the Good Samaritan from getting involved, telling him to back off, which he did. “I tried yelling for help, but I could see in his face, he was kind of scared too."

"I've done a lot of these cases over the years and this one sincerely infuriates me,” said Retired Seattle Police robbery detective, Myrle Carner, with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. "We're irritated. We want to know who these guys are, because we want them in custody. We want them now.” Carner says the two suspects either didn't know the surveillance camera was there, or didn't care. “Not only did they beat him up, but they come back and they actually stand there,” said Ret. Det. Carner. “I counted on the video. It's probably 30, 40 seconds while they stood there, so they had no concern for the victim in this case."

Eight days later at 35th Ave. S. and Renton Ave. S., just a mile south of the bus stop where Xander was attacked, there was another violent assault and detectives think it's the same two suspects. “You're going to see the victim walking on the sidewalk. He's walking along. You’re going to see the first suspect kind of hustle by him. This is when the first assault took place,” described Ret. Det. Carner. "As that suspect starts to punch the victim and then jumps on his back, knocking him down, the second suspect comes up to steal the guy's wallet. "He comes up and actually holds the victim down while the other one puts the boots to him,” said Carner. You can see him stomping right into the victim's face before both suspects run off north up 35th Ave. S. as the victim is left lying on the pavement with significant head injuries. “Broken nose, concussion, brain injury, lacerations, all of this for one wallet,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

Now, Seattle Police are comparing the two cases, the method in both blitz attacks is similar, as is the race, age, stature and some of the clothing. “I'd say there's probably a 97% chance that these are the same two guys, which tells me, it’s a week between, they’re probably going to continue, because they scored a cell phone, they got a wallet, who knows what they're going to go for next. We're going to offer up to a $1,000 reward on each of these cases. All we need is information on who these guys are,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

Xander says he still needs dental work to fix his chipped teeth. He has to be careful with his hands, because the beating scraped-up his knuckles. They started bleeding during our interview. He's keeping a brave face about what happened and says the assault has left him much more aware of his surroundings. “I don't put my earbuds in and I always look around now before I go anywhere,” Xander said. Sound advice for everyone in this neighborhood until these two vicious suspects are caught.

“I usually respect the law, so I always want people who did a crime to get caught. To keep it simple, crime doesn't pay,” said Xander.

Again, police say the first suspect is black with a beard, in his 20's, 5’11”, with a medium build and carrying a backpack.

The second suspect is black, 6’2” and thin.

After meeting Xander and watching the surveillance video of his attack, I looked up the definition of ‘lowlife’ in the dictionary, it says, ‘A despicable person, especially a degenerate or immoral person.’ If you look up ‘scumbag,’ it is defined as a 'Contemptible, or objectionable person,' so combine ‘lowlife’ and ‘scumbag’ and you get a despicable, contemptible, degenerate. Your honor, I rest my case.

If you know either of their names, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous.