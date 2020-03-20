‘Get down right now!’ – Listening to threatening voice of masked armed robber could be clue to help ID him

WANTED IN MUKILTEO —

An armed robber was well-disguised by a beanie and a medical mask when he hit a gas station in Mukilteo last week, so it’s his voice that detectives are really hoping you can hone-in on to help get him identified.

Listen to the video below as he threatens the clerk at gunpoint at the AM/PM on Harbour Pointe Blvd. SW. just after 9pm on Friday night, March 13th.

He took the cash from the register, left the store, and ran off west towards Cyrus Way.

Detectives say he’s black, in his 20’s, around 6 feet tall and was armed with a blue steel semi-automatic handgun

He wore a black jacket, tan beanie and gray pants with black stitching in the rear above the pockets.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The most important thing is to get this individual off the street before he perpetrates another crime, or even in the sense of having a weapon, feels comfortable enough to escalate a situation where someone could possibly get hurt, so the main thing we want to do is get him identified, get him arrested and stop this activity,” said Mukilteo Police Ofc. Myron Travis.

If you recognize the suspect’s voice, or anything about him that you think could help Mukilteo Police detectives identify him, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.