Dale King: Wanted domestic violence offender accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend, stealing her phone so she couldn’t call for help

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY

A domestic violence offender is on the run in Yakima County.

Convicted felon, Dale King, is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulting her last month, while she had a ‘no contact order’ in place against him. He’s also accused of stealing her phone so she couldn’t call for help.

He’s wanted for:

1 st Degree Domestic Violence Burglary

Felony Violation of a Court Order

Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives say King has a history of violating court orders and domestic violence against his ex.

He’s 51 years old, 5’8” and weighs 125 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.