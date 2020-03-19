× Sound Transit announces reduced service on light rail, trains, buses

SEATTLE — Sound Transit on Thursday announced reduce service because of low ridership during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are the details fro Sound Transit:

Link light rail

Closures of Downtown Seattle Link stations will begin Friday evening and extend through the weekend as crews wrap up the Connect 2020 construction process, through which Sound Transit has connected East King County tracks to the system in preparation for the 2023 opening of East Link. Upon the scheduled Monday reopening of service, Sound Transit will respond to greatly reduced rider demand by retaining the 14-minute train frequencies that have been in place during the construction period, which provide ample capacity for current ridership while maintaining space for social distancing. With the conclusion of Connect 2020, passengers will no longer need to transfer at Pioneer Square and bicycle restrictions will be lifted.

During the weekend closure shuttle buses will connect riders for travel between downtown stations and Capitol Hill and SODO stations. Shuttle buses will operate every 17-10 minutes. Fares will not be required for train or shuttle bus passengers.

Sounder trains

Starting with the Monday afternoon commute, Sounder South weekday service will be reduced from 13 round trips to eight round trips. The northbound trips being canceled are the 1502, 1504 and 1506 departures from Lakewood, and the 1516 and 1522 departures from Tacoma. The southbound trips being canceled are the 1503, 1509, 1517, 1519, and 1523 departures from Seattle.

Also starting with the Monday afternoon commute, Sounder North weekday service will be reduced from four round trips to two round trips, with cancellation of the 1701 and 1705 departures from Everett and the 1700 and 1704 departures from Seattle.

Sound Transit is taking extra measures to have redundant capacity in the event of a mechanical breakdown in order to ensure reliability while frequencies are reduced.

ST Express buses operated by King County Metro

ST Express buses operated by King County Metro (Routes 522, 541, 542, 545, 550, 554, 555 and 556) will see an overall reduction in service of 15 percent. Riders will find more information on the specific trips cancelled at www.soundtransit.org and via rider alerts, which they can sign up to receive electronically.

During the COVID-19 response, riders should take into account that electronic resources such as Google maps, One Bus Away and other applications and websites won’t have accurate information for all trips, including service reductions affecting other agencies.