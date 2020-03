Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA - Tacoma Police are looking for the person or persons who shot and killed a man late Wednesday night.

Police responded about 11:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of East 26th Street and a man down in the middle of the street.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the ground. The victim died at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's name, nor a motive or suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma PD.