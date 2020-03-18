Senior Spotlight: Nominate a high school senior for recognition on Q13 News

Welcome to High School Senior Spotlight!

With the novel coronavirus outbreak canceling school for weeks, Q It Up Sports wants to recognize local high school seniors for their achievements.

To nominate someone for on-air recognition on Q13 News, send a with a photo of your high school senior AND please include ALL of the following information in the description box below:

The high school senior’s name and pronunciation Name and city of school attended Sport(s) and position(s) played Please write what makes them special in 150 characters or less



Please submit your photo only ONCE! It will not appear in the gallery until it is approved by Q13 News.

By submitting a photo, you’re allowing KCPQ-TV, FOX Television Stations and distribution partners permission to use the media on all platforms in perpetuity. Read the full terms here.