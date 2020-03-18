Check the latest news about COVID-19

Senior Spotlight: Nominate a high school senior for recognition on Q13 News

Posted 1:04 PM, March 18, 2020, by , Updated at 01:12PM, March 18, 2020

Photo Gallery

Welcome to High School Senior Spotlight!

With the novel coronavirus outbreak canceling school for weeks, Q It Up Sports wants to recognize local high school seniors for their achievements.

To nominate someone for on-air recognition on Q13 News, send a with a photo of your high school senior AND please include  ALL of the following information in the description box below:

    • The high school senior’s name and pronunciation
    • Name and city of school attended
    • Sport(s) and position(s) played
    • Please write what makes them special in 150 characters or less

Submit a photo!



Please submit your photo only ONCE! It will not appear in the gallery until it is approved by Q13 News.

By submitting a photo, you’re allowing KCPQ-TV, FOX Television Stations and distribution partners permission to use the media on all platforms in perpetuity. Read the full terms here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.