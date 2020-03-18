Remote exercise: Local gyms, fitness pros offer live classes online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- With gyms shut down across the state for at least the next two weeks, fitness enthusiasts and gym rats are left to lift and lunge from their living room or outside away from other people.

Like so many other affected industries, local gyms and fitness instructors are stepping up to fill the void, moving their group classes from the studio to the web.

Here are some live virtual classes and free routines:

A founding instructor at Barry's Boot Camp in Seattle is going live on his Instagram page every day at 12:15 p.m. Find him @evanarbour

The Six Seattle is going live on their Instagram every day with the following classes: 9 a.m. HIIT, 12 p.m. slow flow meditation, 6 p.m. push up challenge, 6:15 p.m. abs circuit, 6:45 p.m. power flow.

Blissful Audrey: Free daily yoga or meditation live at noon Pacific time on Instagram.

Studio 3 Fitness: Seattle yoga, strength and cycle studio doing 12 p.m. live workouts on Instagram.

Fitness Blender: This website is run by a Seattle couple and offers more than 600 free workout videos in a very user-friendly format.

Blink Fitness: Going live on Facebook every morning for free, virtual workouts and tips on how to stay motivated through isolation.

Barre3: Free, two-week trial for online barre classes, a mix of ballet-inspired moves with elements of Pilates, dance, yoga and strength training.

Orangetheory: The popular boutique fitness chain - which combines intervals on the treadmill and strength training - is sharing a new 30-minute workout video each day via YouTube. No special equipment needed.

Planet Fitness: Live "work-ins" at 4 p.m. Pacific time every day. 20 minutes and free for everyone.

Gold's Gym: Free app access with more than 600 video workouts, along with live virtual classes. Free until the end of May.

Core Power Yoga: Offering more than a dozen online yoga and meditation classes while their studios are closed.

If you've been looking for a reason to dust off your running shoes, now's also a great time to go from couch to 5K.

*If you know of any other gyms offering free online or live virtual classes, email them to KCPQdigital@kcpq.com and we'll add them to the list.*