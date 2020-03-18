Puyallup woman is Pierce County’s first death related to COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- A woman in her 50s became the first person to die because of complications related to COVID-19, health officials said.

According to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, the Puyallup woman was admitted into MultiCare Good Samaritan Hosptial on March 6. She died less than two weeks later.

The woman had multiple underlying health conditions, officials said.

“Our hearts go out to the woman’s friends, family and the many people who know and cared about her in the Puyallup community,” said Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department Director of Health Anthony L-T Chen, MD, MPH. “This underscores the threat COVID-19 poses to our county, our state and the world. We all must do our part to prevent the spread.”

The Health Department planned to give more information at a 1:00 p.m. news conference Wednesday.

More than 50 people have died from coronavirus in Washington state as of March 18.

Here's more information on COVID-19 from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department: