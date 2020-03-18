Longtime UW professor dies of COVID-19

SEATTLE — An epidemiologist and longtime professor at the University of Washington died after contracting COVID-19, according to a tweet from the school’s Department of Pathology.

Dr. Stephen Scwartz was 78 years old and died after being hospitalized with COVID-19, Dr. Paul Ramsey, dean of the UW School of Medicine, said in a message to colleagues.

“Dr. Schwartz will be remembered for his vigorous advocacy for research and for the field of vascular biology as well as for his many trainees who have gone on to great success as independent investigators in the field of vascular pathobiology,” Ramsey said.

Schwartz had been with the UW pathology department since 1967, completing a residency and a postdoctoral trainee program before becoming a full professor in 1984. He was also an adjunct professor in the school’s bioengineering and medicine departments.

It’s unclear how Schwartz contracted the virus or whether it was linked to his work in the epidemiology field.

He’s one of 66 people in Washington state who have succumbed to complications from COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Ten of the newly-announced deaths were in King County and five were associated with the Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington. To date, 35 of the state’s death were linked to that facility. Clark County also reported a death Wednesday – the county’s third. Pierce county reported its first fatality from the disease and Snohomish County has reported six deaths.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 17,105 people had been tested statewide. Of those, 15,918 were negative and 1,187 were positive.

An emergency room doctor EvergreenHealth, which has treated dozens of coronavirus patients, also contracted the virus and was in critical, but stable condition as of earlier this week. The doctor is in his 40s and used protective gear. It’s unclear whether he contracted the virus at work or somewhere else in the community.