Kirkland police desperately searching for missing woman with traumatic brain injury

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Police desperately need your help to find 33-year-old Samantha J. Ehrich. She has been missing since Thursday.

This video shows her at a market in downtown Kirkland, where she bought a candy bar before walking towards the Kirkland Transit. Officers believe she got on a Metro bus and is possibly traveling between Bellevue and Seattle.

Samantha suffers from mental health disorders and a traumatic brain injury. Although she can communicate verbally, that ability will diminish the longer she goes without taking her prescribed medications. She may seem confused or scared.

The Kirkland Police Department is concerned for Samantha’s safety. Call 911 immediately if you see her or the NORCOM Dispatch Center for the Kirkland Police Department at 425-577-5656.

Samantha left the Shumway Mansion Adult Family Home at 11410 99th PL NE on Thursday around 4:15 p.m. in the afternoon without a cellphone, identification and without her medications.. She has lived there since June 2019.

Prior to moving to Kirkland, she lived with her parents and was subsequently located in Seattle and California after leaving under similar circumstances. Samantha has never been allowed to leave the facility without a chaperone and the staff reports she is not able to care for herself without assistance.

She is approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.