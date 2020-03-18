Check the latest news about COVID-19

Bruce Irvin to reunite with Seattle Seahawks: ’12s, I love you’

Posted 4:29 PM, March 18, 2020, by and , Updated at 04:32PM, March 18, 2020

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 01: Bruce Irvin #51 of the Seattle Seahawks and Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks walk off the field after beating the Dallas Cowboys 13-12 at AT&T Stadium on November 1, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks are reuniting with an old friend, bringing back former first-round pick Bruce Irvin, Q13 News has learned.

Irvin will be a boost to Seattle’s pass rush that needed attention. He had a career-high 8½ sacks and 16 quarterback hits last season in just 13 games during his one year with Carolina. Both those totals would have led Seattle. He also made stops with Oakland and Atlanta after leaving Seattle following the 2015 season.

Irvin, 32, was a first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2012.

He took to Twitter to show let the 12s know the exciting news.

NFL Network first reported the reunion.

