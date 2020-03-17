Russell Wilson, Ciara pledge a million meals to Food Lifeline amid coronavirus outbreak

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara announced they are partnering with Food Lifeline to provide food to those in need during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The couple shared a video on their social media accounts on Tuesday saying they were pledging a million meals to the food bank. That amounts to a donation of about $200,000, according to a Food Lifeline spokesperson.

Wilson and Ciara encouraged other people to donate to their local food bank during the outbreak if they are able.

The world needs us ALL. Unprecedented times. @Ciara & I are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine https://t.co/TMUkkwjDV6 Rally & support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica

— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 18, 2020

“Everything makes a difference, everything that we do together makes a difference,” Ciara said in the video.

Many people in western Washington have lost their jobs in recent days due to a statewide shutdown of restaurants, bars and recreational facilities. The closures are an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed at least 54 people in Washington. Cases in the state topped 1,000 on Tuesday.