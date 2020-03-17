Apartment complexes restrict access to common areas to prevent spread of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apartment complexes throughout the region are imposing restrictions in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

When dozens or hundreds of people live in your home, like in apartment complex settings, social distancing is a challenge.

Many complexes are addressing this issue by limiting their amenities, like communal space areas.

“It is a bummer. You’re paying for that stuff,” said Bernard Edwards.

Edwards lives in an apartment complex in Seattle with his wife and their two-year-old son. He says while it’s a nuisance not to be able to use amenities you are paying for, he does understand the reason.

“The last thing you want is to have habits that infect the whole building,” he said.

Officials with the Washington Multifamily Housing Association say these limitations are intended to keep everyone safe.

“We have to work together to stay healthy and fight COVID-19 by following all public health guidelines and emergency orders. Common areas where people are often in close contact can increase the spread of the virus. In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, it is important to follow public health guidelines and limit access to these common areas to keep people safe and healthy,” said Brett Waller, who is the Director of Government Affairs with the Washington Multifamily Housing Association.