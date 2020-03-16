Several western Washington casinos closing amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Several western Washington tribes are now shutting down their casinos because of the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The tribes do not have to follow state or federal regulations to try and contain COVID-19, but there's been considerable concern about the casinos because they're popular with seniors, the very people most at risk from the virus.

Monday, the Puyallup Tribe announced it would close both of its Emerald Queen casino locations for at least two weeks starting at midnight.

It will continue paying thousands of casino employees during that time.

The Suquamish tribe is shutting down Clearwater Casino Resort in Kitsap County Monday at midnight and is not planning to reopen until April 1. People staying at the resort have to check out Tuesday morning.

The Tulalip Tribe shut down all of its gaming operations Monday evening. The tribe says it will continue paying employees through the end of the month, but hasn't said when it plans to reopen.

The Snoqualmie Tribe said it will close Snoqualmie Casino through the end of the month beginning Wednesday, March 18 at 2 a.m. It says it will continue to pay its workers during that time.

The Muckelshoot Casino announced it will close Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m., with no indication of when it might reopen.

Angel of the Winds Casino is also shutting down Tuesday, but says it plans to reopen April 1.