Persons of interest in store clerk death in custody

Posted 5:40 AM, March 16, 2020

Photo of robbery/shooting suspect courtesy Edmonds Police

Enumclaw — Two people were taken to jail after a stand-off. Police say they are persons of interest in connection to the shooting death of a store clerk last month.

Edmonds police say the two people were arrested in Enumclaw yesterday.

Both were already wanted by the Department of Corrections.

Detectives also confiscated a vehicle of interest to search for possible evidence.

Police have been looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 64-year-old store clerk at the 7-11 Store in Edmonds back on February 21st.

