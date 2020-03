× Firefighters knock down overnight church fire in Duvall

DUVALL — Firefighters extinguished a church fire early Monday morning in Duvall.

According to the city of Duvall, the fire happened at the intersection of NE Stella Street and 2nd Avenue NE.

Firefighters from Duvall, Redmond, Woodinville and Kirkland responded to the fire. The City of Duvall believes the church is active.

No injuries were reported. No word on a cause.