Restaurants, bars, entertainment to close statewide Monday, immediately in King County

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday night that he would order all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close to fight the spread of coronavirus in the state with by far the most deaths in the U.S. from the disease.

In a statement Inslee said the ban, to be issued via emergency proclamation Monday, wouldn’t apply to grocery stores and pharmacies and that restaurants statewide could continue take-out and delivery services.

King County announced Sunday night it would take these actions immediately.

No time frame was given on how long the restrictions will last. Inslee also revised his ban on events to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people. Previously the size limit was more than 250.

According to the governor's office, the new rules are as follows:

Grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

Restaurants can continue delivery and take-out services.

Retail outlets can stay open with reduced occupancy.

All gatherings over 50 participants will be prohibited.

All gatherings under 50 participants will be prohibited unless previously announced criteria for hygiene and social distancing are met.

"These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the virus," Inslee said. "I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges."

Washington is joining several states across the country, including California, Illinois, Ohio and Louisiana, in implementing more drastic social distancing measures as the number of cases continues to rise.

There were more than 3,700 cases nationwide as of Sunday night and more than 169,000 cases worldwide. In Washington state, 42 people have died and more than 765 have tested positive.

Of the more than 10,200 tests administered so far in Washington, 9,451 were negative.

The two new deaths on Sunday -- a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s -- were both residents of Life Care Center of Kirkland, the center of the state's outbreak. Public health officials said 29 of the 42 deaths are linked to the Kirkland nursing home.

There are 37 deaths in King County, four deaths in Snohomish County and one reported in Grant County as of Sunday afternoon.

COVID-19 is spreading in WA and around the globe. To protect our people, we must continue to escalate our response. 1/6 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 16, 2020

Inslee said he and King County Executive Dow Constantine will hold a press briefing on Monday, but confirmed that the closure of bars and restaurants is effective immediately.

"King County has been the hotbed of this outbreak and has the largest population center in the state," Inslee said. "I have spoken to Executive Dow Constantine and I applaud their decision to act quickly. We will do a joint media announcement with more details tomorrow morning.”

Constantine's office has not released any additional information on the immediate closure of restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. Schools are closed statewide for at least six weeks.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover.

Also, an emergency room doctor at a suburban Seattle hospital that has treated many people with coronavirus has contracted the disease.

EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington, said in a statement Sunday that the doctor was in “critical condition but stable.”

Dr. Liam Yore, the immediate past president of the Washington Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians, told The Seattle Times the doctor was in his 40s. Yore told the newspaper the doctor had used personal protective equipment and that it was not known whether the physician contracted COVID-19 in the community or at work

The Associated Press contributed to this story.