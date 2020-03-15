Missing Kirkland woman with traumatic brain injury last seen Friday

KIRKLAND, Wash. — On Thursday, March 12th Kirkland Police were dispatched to the Shumway Mansion Adult Family Home, located at 11410 99th PL NE for a report of a missing/endangered resident at the home.

The staff reported to police that Samantha J. Ehrich left the residence sometime around 4:15 p.m. in the afternoon and had not been seen since.

Please note that the Shumway Mansion Adult Family Home is not a facility that has been identified to have residents with COVID-19, and we have no reason to believe that the resident is positive for COVID-19.

Samantha is a 33-year-old white female, approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. Samantha suffers from diagnosed mental health disorders and a traumatic brain injury.

Although she can communicate verbally, staff at the Adult Family Home and her family are concerned that this ability will diminish the longer she goes without taking her prescribed medications.

Samantha has lived at this address in Kirkland since June of 2019. Prior to moving to Kirkland, she lived with her parents and was subsequently located in Seattle and California after leaving under similar circumstances.

Samantha has never been allowed to leave the facility without a chaperone and the staff reports she is not able to care for herself without assistance. Given the circumstances, Samantha should not act violent if contacted, but she may seem confused or scared.

Samantha left the Adult Family Home Friday without a cellular phone, no identification and without her medications.

The Kirkland Police Department is concerned for Samantha’s safety and is soliciting the public’s help in locating her and calling law enforcement, should anyone see her. If you see her, please call the NORCOM Dispatch Center for the Kirkland Police Department at 425-577-5656.