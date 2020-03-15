EvergreenHealth doctor tests positive for coronavirus, in critical, but stable condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKLAND, Wash. --An emergency room doctor at a Kirkland hospital that has treated many people with coronavirus has contracted the disease.

EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland said in a statement Sunday that the doctor was in “critical condition but stable.”

At least 42 people have died from COVID-19 in Washington and there are more than 750 confirmed cases statewide as of Sunday afternoon.

Dr. Liam Yore, the immediate past president of the Washington Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians, told The Seattle Times the doctor was in his 40s.

Yore told the newspaper the doctor had used personal protective equipment and that it was not known whether the physician contracted COVID-19 in the community or at work.

Twenty-nine of the deaths in Washington state are linked to the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the nursing home at the center of the outbreak in the hard-hit region.

Here's the full statement from EvergreenHealth: