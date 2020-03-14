Inslee announces statewide school closures amid coronavirus outbreak

School closures of 8 weeks or more may better mitigate coronavirus spread, CDC says

Posted 9:59 AM, March 14, 2020, by
Data pix.

Closing schools for eight weeks or more may have a greater impact on mitigating the spread of the novel coronavirus than two- to four-week closures, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

Shorter-term closures will likely make little difference in the spread of the disease, new CDC guidance states, even as K-12 school districts across the country began announcing school closures within the shorter time frame.

Further, short-term closures may actually have detrimental effects, negatively impacting older caregivers at home, the CDC said.

Closing schools also comes with its own setbacks, namely a potentially negative impact on academic outcomes, which the CDC also acknowledged in its updated guidelines. The Department of Education recently issued its own guidance to educators about its flexibility related to student absences and testing standards.

Related Story
Companies announce job openings, elected leaders promise help after coronavirus impacts economy

In any school closure, students could still congregate outside of school and spread the disease, the CDC acknowledged.

Other mitigation efforts, including handwashing and home isolation, "have more impact on (the) spread of disease," the new CDC guidance states.

"In other countries, those places who closed school ... have not had more success in reducing spread than those that did not," the CDC said, offering as examples Hong Kong and Singapore, respectively.

Some American colleges and universities have issued indefinite campus closures, with courses moving online and dorms shut down entirely.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.