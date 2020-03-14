× Healthy Living: Mobile Teaching Kitchen, healthy food on the move!

TACOMA, Wash.,– Healthy food is on the move, and heading to a community near you!

Photojournalist, Colby Murdock takes us inside the mobile kitchen that is making the rounds in Tacoma neighborhoods.

It is a partnership with Regence BlueShield and Metro Parks Tacoma, to offer healthy cooking classes.

Organizers say the mobile kitchen allows for more healthy food to reach communities, where they are. Adding people of all ages and backgrounds can learn healthy cooking options, while sharing cultural cooking experiences.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For Regence BlueShield, sponsoring the Mobile Teaching Kitchen is the latest chapter in the company’s long legacy of giving back to the communities of Tacoma and Pierce County. Regence was founded in Tacoma 103 years ago, and more than a century later it is one of the county’s largest employers and more committed to the community than ever.

“We believe strongly in the health and well-being of Tacoma and Pierce County residents,” said Regence BlueShield President Tim Lieb. “The Mobile Teaching Kitchen will help address food insecurity and food inequity by empowering families with healthy eating classes in their neighborhoods.”

The custom-built, 26-foot trailer features room for a group of people to prepare and cook a variety of foods.

A Metro Parks supervisor says they are hiring instructors and developing programs to show how simple making healthy, from-scratch dishes really can be.