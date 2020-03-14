Coronavirus concerns are preventing family from visiting patients in the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Area hospitals are limiting or even refusing patient visits due to the coronavirus.

Friday evening, Doug Tolmie says he found out he would not be able to visit his wife at the hospital.

“To not have your best friend and partner with you and not see them is unacceptable,” he said.

Tolmie says his wife is receiving treatment for neuromuscular disease at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. She has been in the hospital for three weeks.

He says due to coronavirus concerns, he can no longer visit his wife.

“I need the chance to be there for her,” he said.

Officials with Providence Regional Medical Center say the CDC has issued new recommendations. Hospital officials say they are restricting all visitors. The only exceptions are end-of-life visits, or parents of minors, guardians, or powers of attorney.

Officials do not know how long this policy will be in place.

Tolmie says his wife does not have a phone with her. He is hoping the hospital is willing to work with him, and other families to provide some way to video chat with patients.

Other area hospitals are creating similar policies.

All UW Medicine Hospitals are limiting visitors until the transmission of the coronavirus is no longer perceived as a threat.

All visitors will be screened, and no one will be allowed in if they have symptoms associated with coronavirus. They are also not allowing any children 16 years or younger to visit.

For more on UW Medicine’s new visitor policy and exceptions click here.

Swedish Hospitals is also suspending all routine visiting at its campuses. They will also screen all patients and visitors until the coronavirus is no longer a threat.