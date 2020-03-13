The hunt is on for serial armed robber accused of at least 10 different heists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACEY, Wash. -- The hunt is on in Seattle, Dupont, Auburn, Tacoma, Lacey and Olympia to find a serial armed robber who's committed at least 10 different heists since last month.

He's short, about 5'6", and always holding the pistol in his left hand and wearing a ENYCE branded sweatshirt. He appears to be in his early 20s.

Lacey Police Detective Jon Mason points out that the suspect appears to be bow-legged or pigeon-toed.

In one of his robberies that happened on March 3, video shows him walk into Heavenly Donuts in Lacey and quickly jump the counter. There was one employee in the front and another in the back. He ordered her to come out at gunpoint, scooted back over the counter, pulled out a white bag and demanded cash.

Three days later, surveillance video at the Luxe Spa in Lacey shows the same suspect pointing that gum at a woman's face during another takeover robbery, just two of the numerous crimes he's wanted for, including in Seattle where he robbed a woman at gunpoint in a parking garage at a long-term care facility.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that can help identify or locate the suspect.

You can also submit tips at http://www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free.