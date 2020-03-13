Inslee announces statewide school closures amid coronavirus outbreak

Seattle Public Schools announces meal distribution sites during coronavirus closure

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools on Friday announced plans to provide students with meals during a six-week closure amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Grab and go meals will be available at more than two dozen SPS locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for the duration of the closure.

The district is asking students “to not stay at the school to eat them and to be mindful of social distancing guidelines from health authorities.”

